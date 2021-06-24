Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.52 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $827.16 million and $122.52 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00605451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

