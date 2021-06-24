Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 392 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dover by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

