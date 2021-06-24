Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 91.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 577,492 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 411,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 594.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

