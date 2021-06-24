Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Akouos worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Akouos in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKUS shares. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

