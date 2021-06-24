Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 34,168 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

