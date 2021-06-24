Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 450 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $168.95 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

