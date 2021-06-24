Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,534 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

PLCE stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

