EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

