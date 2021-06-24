Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $915.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.42.

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $747.09. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

