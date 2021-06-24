Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.73-27.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

EQIX stock traded down $24.24 on Thursday, hitting $779.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

