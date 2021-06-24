Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

TSE EQX opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

