Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENPH. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

