Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 11,900 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

EJFAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

