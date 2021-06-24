Ergoteles LLC Sells 30,706 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HC2 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 83,159 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $310,183.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 53,500 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,213.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 480,196 shares of company stock worth $1,820,575. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCHC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

