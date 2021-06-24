Eric Bowen Sells 10,389 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
