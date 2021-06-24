Eric Bowen Sells 10,389 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

