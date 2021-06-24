Erin Ator Thomson Sells 3,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

STTK opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

