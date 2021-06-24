Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERRPF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of ERRPF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

