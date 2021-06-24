Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

