Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.