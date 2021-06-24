Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.93. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,445. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

