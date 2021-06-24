EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

