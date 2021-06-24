Evedo Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

