Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $840.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.