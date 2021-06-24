Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.Everi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.