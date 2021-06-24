Eversept Partners LP Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,165,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.87% of MannKind as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 43,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,063. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.