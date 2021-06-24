Eversept Partners LP Sells 1,879 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 1.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $378.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,561. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

