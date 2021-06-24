Eversept Partners LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KROS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 3,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,808. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

