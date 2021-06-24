Eversept Partners LP Takes $853,000 Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

