Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 26336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

