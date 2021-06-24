EXMR FDN Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,969.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $24,620.69 and approximately $15,969.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00093303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

