eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

