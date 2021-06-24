Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79,920 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Facebook worth $3,090,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 558,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The company has a market cap of $972.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $343.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

