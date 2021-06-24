Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 37,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 148,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

