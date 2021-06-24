FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FDS opened at $328.52 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

