Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

