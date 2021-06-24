Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3,235.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,791 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Lyft worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,605 shares of company stock valued at $28,585,049. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

