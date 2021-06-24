Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

