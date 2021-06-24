Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

AMP opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -552.42 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.79 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

