Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $10.91 Million in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

