Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $11.67 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after buying an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $64.88 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

