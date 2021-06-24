FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.22. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

