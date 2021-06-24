Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.