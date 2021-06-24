Fidelity National Financial (FNF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF):

6/21/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation's largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. "

5/3/2021 – Fidelity National Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

FNF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,310. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 205.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 127,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

