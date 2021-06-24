Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE:FNF opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.