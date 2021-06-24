Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

