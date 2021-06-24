FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

