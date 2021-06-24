Financial Analysis: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 3 1 2.63 CareTrust REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.40 $797.00 million $1.29 26.53 CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 12.84 $80.87 million $1.38 17.14

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 15.98% 17.31% 9.15% CareTrust REIT 45.64% 8.93% 5.43%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

