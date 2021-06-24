Financial Comparison: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DexCom and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 21.67 $493.60 million $3.10 139.26 SeaSpine $154.35 million 4.60 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -13.90

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 25.36% 17.86% 7.33% SeaSpine -27.06% -25.16% -19.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DexCom and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 14 0 2.88 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus target price of $461.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats SeaSpine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and demineralized bone matrices. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. and 7D Surgical, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

