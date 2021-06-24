Financial Review: Asana (ASAN) & Its Peers

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Asana to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Asana Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million -$211.71 million -40.37 Asana Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 55.81

Asana’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asana and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 3 9 0 2.62 Asana Competitors 2163 11367 21252 607 2.57

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $40.85, indicating a potential downside of 31.64%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Asana’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

