First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.92. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 291,514 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.