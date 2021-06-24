First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.38 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

